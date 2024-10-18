Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 287 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $225.20. 303,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $243.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Read Our Latest Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.