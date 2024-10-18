StockNews.com Upgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Natera Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $133.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,732.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,950,066.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,950,066.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $589,799.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,927,655.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 490,822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 257.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 469,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at $33,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

