StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
NYSE SPLP opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $851.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 21.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
