StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marchex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex makes up approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Articles

