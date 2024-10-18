StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,222. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

