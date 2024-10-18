StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.38.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,222. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
See Also
