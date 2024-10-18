Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Marathon Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 323,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 240,303 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,212 shares of company stock worth $742,948. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Tobam raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,328,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,945,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 5.50. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.