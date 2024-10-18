Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,885.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,885.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,353. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 271.9% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 277.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 327,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.