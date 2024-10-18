Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 726,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 380,812 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $16.20 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Check

Sterling Check Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Melanie Laird sold 22,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $377,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,049,576 shares in the company, valued at $187,400,808.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth about $18,939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Sterling Check by 24.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,477,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 487,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 176.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.