Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 19148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sterling Check from $16.20 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Sterling Check Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Melanie Laird sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,749,576 shares in the company, valued at $184,677,715.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Sterling Check by 7,540.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

