Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
NASDAQ STLD opened at $135.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.31.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
