Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.86.
Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.0 %
STLD stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.31.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.76%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
