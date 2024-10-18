Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.0 %

STLD stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.76%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

