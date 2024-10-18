Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.76%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

