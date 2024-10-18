Status Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Status has a total market capitalization of $103.07 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,394.71 or 0.99959279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000894 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006357 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00067374 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,910,886,813 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,910,886,813.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02622907 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $37,016,173.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

