Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $95.90 and last traded at $95.48. 986,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,379,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Starbucks by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 41.3% during the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

