Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.28. 1,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

