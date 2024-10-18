SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 6277139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,089 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

