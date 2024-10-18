SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,801 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $226,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

