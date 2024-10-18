SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Decreased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,253 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 9.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $48,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 150,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

