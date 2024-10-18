SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.73 and last traded at $160.73, with a volume of 1141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.45.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average is $148.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

