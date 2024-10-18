SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

RWR stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

