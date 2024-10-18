SPC Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000.

IYC opened at $87.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

