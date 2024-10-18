SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TIP opened at $109.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.