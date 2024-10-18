SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $127,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 107,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
PFO opened at $9.40 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
