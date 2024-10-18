SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 282,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 99,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.80 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.