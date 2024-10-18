SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,039,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 269.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 234.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $106.83 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

