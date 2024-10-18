SPC Financial Inc. Buys 38 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $434.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.29 and a twelve month high of $440.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.25 and its 200 day moving average is $330.76.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

