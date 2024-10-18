SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

