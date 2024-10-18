Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of ORAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. 1,034,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

