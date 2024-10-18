Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 938,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325,123. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.