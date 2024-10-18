Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.69 and its 200 day moving average is $395.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $480.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

