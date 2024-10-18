Sono-Tek FY2026 EPS Estimate Decreased by Northland Capmk

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sono-Tek in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Wednesday.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $4.49 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of -0.28.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

