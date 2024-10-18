Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $16.51. Sodexo shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 43,546 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sodexo

Sodexo Trading Down 0.7 %

About Sodexo

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.