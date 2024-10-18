Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $58,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 9.2% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 26.8% in the third quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Snap-on by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of SNA opened at $327.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.21. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $328.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $1,807,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,486 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

