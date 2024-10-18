SmartFi Price Tops $0.0189 on Exchanges (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $12.45 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 37% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

