Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $175.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

