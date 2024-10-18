Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 81,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

