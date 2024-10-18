Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,911 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up 1.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 614,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,828. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

