Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 320 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.26% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 77.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 20,848 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $548.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

