Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,946,746. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

