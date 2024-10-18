SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.
SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE SLG opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $75.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43.
SL Green Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -112.36%.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
