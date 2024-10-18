SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SLG opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $75.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -112.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

