Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.93. 350,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,391. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

