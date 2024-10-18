Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.85 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 146179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.43.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total value of C$271,597.39. Insiders sold a total of 45,407 shares of company stock valued at $498,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.