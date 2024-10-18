SKALE Network Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $204.97 million and approximately $19.02 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00250273 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.