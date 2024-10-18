Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $22.36. Simmons First National shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 117,493 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,323,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,752,000 after acquiring an additional 413,459 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,677,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,498,000 after buying an additional 59,495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Simmons First National by 9,443.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,395,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 1,381,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 28.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

