Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 3,340,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,945,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.3% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

