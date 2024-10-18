Siacoin Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $285.15 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,422.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.60 or 0.00534330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00107013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00233654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00028074 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00027597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00075022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

