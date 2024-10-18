Short Interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rises By 6.1%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.
National Beverage Price Performance
FIZZ traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 112,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,674. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.82. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
