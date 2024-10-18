Short Interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rises By 6.1%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

National Beverage Price Performance

FIZZ traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 112,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,674. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.82. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in National Beverage by 584.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.