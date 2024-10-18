Short Interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Drops By 5.8%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,068,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 783,963 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSL. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $871.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

