Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Decreases By 5.3%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 999,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DURECT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT
DURECT Price Performance
Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.13. DURECT has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.80% and a negative return on equity of 261.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DURECT
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DURECT
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.