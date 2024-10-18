Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Decreases By 5.3%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 999,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 48.2% during the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 250,050 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.13. DURECT has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.80% and a negative return on equity of 261.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

