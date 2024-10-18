Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expands By 5.8%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

