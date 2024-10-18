Short Interest in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) Increases By 8.3%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 258,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.
Critical Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CRML traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56.
Institutional Trading of Critical Metals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRML. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
